Lowndes to Play Lassiter Thursday

VALDOSTA – Lowndes swept Campbell High School last week to advance to the second round.

Lowndes advances to the second round to play Lassiter High School this week. Lowndes came into the playoffs as the region champions for the first time since 2013. They finished the regular season with a 20-10 record and 9-3 region record.

Lassiter came into the playoffs as a 3-seed and a 17-13 record. They swept Kennesaw Mountain High school in the first round, 6-2 and 14-0. Thy’re looking to knock off the region champs in the second round.

The winner of this series will face either Brookwood High School or South Forsyth.

Lowndes will host Lassiter on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and the second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun