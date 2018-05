Valdosta – Lowndes High School will host the Little Vikes Cheer Camp on Thursday, July 18th and Friday, July 19th.

The camp will be from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Registration forms are available from all the Lowndes High Cheerleaders and the Lowndes High webpage. The camp will cost $60 per camper and is for kids ages 5-12.

