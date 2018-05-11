Lowndes Soccer Players Honored At Award Banquet

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High boys soccer had a respectable 2018 season, finishing second in the region. The girls team made it to the first round of the GHSA State Playoffs.

Several players on the girls and boys teams received recognition for their hard work.

All-Region selections are made by region coaches, and the player of the year is voted on out of a select number of nominations.

The All-Region Player of The Year honor went to senior, Luke Pelkowski. Pelkowski played midfield and started all 4 years on the varsity.

The boys 1st team All-Region 1-7a honors went to Luke Pelkowski, Caden Williams and Tommy Powell.

The girls 1st team All-Region 1-7A honors went to Gracie Hall, Madison Miller and Sarah Pearson.

Both soccer teams will have several players returning next year so expect Lowndes to be a threat for the region titles in 2019.

