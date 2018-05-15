Lowndes Hosts Valdosta in Spring Game Friday

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings will host the Valdosta Wildcats this Friday for the second straight spring game.

This will be the second year in a row that Lowndes and Valdosta will play in the spring Winnersville Classic. Lowndes took the win last year at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, 10-3.

Both the Wildcats and the Vikings look to get some momentum before the fall comes.

Valdosta has a new offensive coordinator this year that has found success at the last couple schools he coached at. After last year, the ‘Cats want to get off on the right foot for the 2018 season.

As for the Vikings, they lost a lot of seniors from this past season including Micheal Barrett, Tayvonn Kyle, Jalen Goss, Tyson Shaw and Will Tolbert. It will also be year 2 under recently new Defensive Coordinator, Coach Slack.

It will be an intense match-up for these cross-town rivals this Friday.

The spring game will be Friday, May 18th at 8 p.m. at Martin Stadium. All seats for this game are general admission at $5 each.

The Lowndes Ticket Office is now in their new location on the east end of the Board of Education building. This is the end next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash. There is an entrance at the east end of the building for athletics and student registration. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase at Valdosta High, Newbern Middle, Valdosta Middle, and VECA on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday .

The Wildcat Ticket Office will sell tickets on the following days and times: Wednesday, May 16 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.; Thursday, May 17 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.; and Friday, May 18 from 8:00 a.m. -12:00 PM. For more information call the Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049.

