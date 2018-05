VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School announced the dates and registration for their youth baseball camp this summer.

The camp will be held June 4th-7th for kids ages 6-13 and upcoming 9th graders. The cost is $75 for the camp and it includes a camp t-shirt.

The camp will be from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

For information, e-mail Rusty Beale at rustybeale@lowndes.k12.ga.us.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun