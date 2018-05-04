Lowndes Football Back To Work

VALDOSTA – Lowndes football started spring practice after a long off season.

Lowndes’ defense left off right where the season ended last year, physical and fast. The Viking’s defense controlled the offense the whole practice and hope to do that this upcoming season.

Lowndes has four experienced defense players returning; Josh Brown, Tiberius Drocea, Jamari Hill and Gary Osby. They’ll make an impact this year under year two of Coach Slack’s system.

Lowndes had several quarterbacks working including Adam Tedder, Joe Almond and Andrew Koenemann.

The offensive line will have several new starters this year after the departure of Jalen Goss and Palmer Henderson.

Lowndes will host Valdosta High School for the 2 straight spring game against the cross-town rival.

