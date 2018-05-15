Lowndes County & VLPRA Open Community Center in Naylor

Press Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia – On Wednesday, May 16th at 10:00 AM, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority (VLPRA) will officially open the new Community Center in Naylor.

The Center is a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) project that voters approved via referendum with the passage of SPLOST VII. Designed by J. Glen Gregory & Associates, the 2,417 square foot center was constructed by local contractor, Kellerman Construction, at a cost of $255,997.00. Facility amenities include a kitchen, dining/meeting room, and restrooms.

Now that the project is complete, Lowndes County is transferring the center to VLPRA for operation. It will be available for community events and citizens will also have the open to rent the center.

The ribbon cutting will be at 6030 Savannah Avenue, Naylor. Citizens are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer, Paige Dukes, 229-671-2400 or pdukes@lowndescounty.com.