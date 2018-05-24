Lowndes County Schools Retirees Recognized

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Before the May Lowndes Board of Education meeting, the 2018 retirees were recognized at a special reception, hosted by Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation (LEIF). Thirty-three employees were honored for their dedication and service with Lowndes County Schools. These outstanding men and women represent a total of 669 years of service. They have made a positive impact on boys and girls in our wonderful school district.

Ms. Sharon Sutton, Clyattville Elementary School, 16 years of service; Ms. Dolores Zipperer, Clyattville Elementary School, 36 years of service; Ms. Tia Heard, Dewar Elementary School, 24 years of service; Ms. Margaret Powell, Dewar Elementary School, 19 years of service; Ms. Patricia Leigh Roberts, Hahira Elementary School, 18 years of service; Ms. Lori Orr, Hahira Elementary School, 11 years of service; Ms. Teresa Kelley, Lake Park Elementary School, 30 years of service; Ms. Beth Lynette Newham, Lake Park Elementary School, 30 years of service; Ms. Mary Spivey, Lake Park Elementary School, 14 years of service; Ms. Mimi Wetherington, Lake Park Elementary School, 31 years of service; Ms. Marjorie Sue Purdy, Moulton-Branch Elementary, 22 years of service; Ms. Barbara Jackson, Pine Grove Elementary School, 10 years of service; Ms. Mickie Jones, Pine Grove Elementary School, 18 years of service; Ms. Linda Wilson, Pine Grove Elementary School, 20 years of service; Ms. Bertha Gray, Pine Grove Elementary School, 18 years of service; Ms. Donna Dalton, Westside Elementary School, 17 years of service; Ms. Rejinia Patrick, Westside Elementary School, 24 years of service; Ms. Ellen Hess, Westside Elementary School, 21 years of service; Ms. Annie Ruth Parker, Hahira Middle School, 10 years of service; Ms. Tana Baker, Hahira Middle School, 14 years of service; Ms. Tina Bullard, Hahira Middle School, 18 years of service; Ms. Kelly Stubbs, Hahira Middle School, 30 years of service; Ms. Robin Schnake, Pine Grove Middle School, 10 years of service; Dr. Samuel Clemons, Horizon Academy, 34 years of service; Ms. Dora Zajac, Horizon Academy, 21 years of service; Ms. Brenda Robinson, Horizon Academy, 19 years of service; Dr. Derald Jones, Parker Mathis Learning Center, 18 years of service; Mr. Randy Ellis, Lowndes High School, 11 years of service; Ms. Margarita Petty, Lowndes High School, 15 Years of service; Ms. Laverne Hill, Lowndes High School, 16 years of service; Ms. Milene Powell, Transportation, 16 Years of service; Mr. Gary Poe, Transportation, 13 Years of service; and Mr. Ruben Battle, Transportation, 45 years of service.

We wish our retirees well as they embark upon a new chapter in their lives!