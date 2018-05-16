Lowndes County Announces May S.A.F.E. Award Winners

Betsey Williams

Christine Thomas

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Congratulations to the May S.A.F.E. Award winners (Safety Awareness For Everyone). This month’s winners are Christine Thomas (Nutrition) and Betsey Williams (Custodial), with Pine Grove Elementary School.

This award is sponsored by Valdosta Insurance Services. The winners were recognized by Superintendent Wes Taylor and Board Members. Each winner received a $50 gift card and will be eligible to enter a $100 drawing at the end of the school year.

Christine Thomas, a consistent piece of PGE’s nutritional staff, is described as being a kindhearted person who eagerly assists others. Christine performs her duties in a timely and efficient manner. She displays love for the children and her co-workers on a daily basis. Principal Mickie Jones stated, “the only other children I think she could love more than the little Pine Grovians would be her own grandchildren.” Christine is well beyond a lady that cooks breakfast and lunch; she is a part of the very heart and soul of PGE!

Betsey Williams is known for her kindness and her engaging smile. She does an amazing job cleaning each day. Betsey is a supportive and hardworking lady who loves all of the students. From day one of her employment, she has meshed well with the custodial team. Betsy sets safety as a top priority as she strictly follows protocol and provides a safe and clean environment for students and staff. Betsey Williams is the total package, being both kind and a diligent worker. We are blessed to have her at PGE!