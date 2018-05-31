Local Section of NCNW Elects 2018-2020 Executive Board

Pictured LtoR: Dr. Jamie Hill (President), Brandy King (2nd Vice President), Dr. Elena Ponder (Recording Secretary), Anya Brown (Corresponding Secretary), Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake (Treasurer), Katrina Royal (Financial Secretary). Not pictured: Karla Walker (1st Vice President).

NCNW Press Release:

VALDOSTA- The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW (National Council of Negro Women, Inc.) recently elected their Sections 2018-2020 Executive Board Officers. The national organization was founded by the late Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune on December 5, 1935. Locally the section was founded on August 3, 2011 and has successfully implemented various community initiatives and activities for local families, young people and adults. The newly elected officers are, President, Dr. Jamie Hill; 1st Vice President, Karla Walker; 2nd Vice President, Brandy King; Treasurer. Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake; Recording Secretary, Dr. Elena Ponder; Corresponding Secretary, Anya Brown and Financial Secretary, Katrina Royal. Tiffany Vinson served as the 2016-2018 Section President and under her leadership the section was able to provide scholarships to local high school students through the sections annual Mother Daughter Brunch. Vinson also led the charge in the sections serving as the hosting section of its annual state conference in Valdosta in August of 2017.