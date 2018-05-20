LMS Y-Lead Students Attend Leadercast Live Event

Front row: Isabella Salcedo (6th Grade), Femy Esteban (8th Grade), Taylor Fowler (LMS Y-LEAD sponsor)

Back Row: Carey Lohrenz (Leadercast Speaker), Christopher Youmans (7th Grade)

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Twenty-four students from the Lowndes Middle School YLEAD Club recently had the opportunity to attend the Leadercast Live Event in Duluth, Georgia. Leadercast Live brings world-class leadership experts to one stage for the largest one-day leadership event in the world. Nearly 100,000 leaders attend this event each May in person and at Host Sites across the globe to hone their leadership skills and styles. This year’s conference focused on how leading oneself is a vital prerequisite to leading others. There were a wide array of nationally renowned leaders speaking at the event including best-selling authors, astronauts, U.S. Navy pilots, and corporate executives. YLEAD strives to ignite the leadership potential in middle school students and provide opportunities for those skills to grow. When asked about her impression of the event, 7th grader Tatianalys Rodriguez said, “It was nice to be with people that wanted to change the world and make it better. It further inspired me to do the same. Knowing that the speakers share the same values and goals as myself and our YLEAD members was an amazing feeling!”