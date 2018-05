VALDOSTA – Family, friends, and deployed parents can watch graduation live online for both Lowndes and Valdosta High Schools.

Lowndes High School’s graduation will be held Saturday, May 26, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Link to live stream: http://www.esenetworks.com/live-events.aspx?id=4591

Valdosta High School’s graduation will be held Friday, May 25, beginning at 7 p.m.

Link to live stream: http://www.esenetworks.com/page.aspx?id=50553&page-id=51432