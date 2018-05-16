LCSO Asking for Public Help in Identifying Dollar General Robber

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Release:

Sheriff’s Office detectives have been investigating the recent armed robbery of three Dollar General stores in Lowndes County. In addition to the business location, the offender has characteristics which the public may recognize and assist in identification.

In each instance the offender, described as a black female, approximately 5’4” to 5’6” tall, heavy set and demanded money while armed with a handgun. The female has worn black clothing and covered her face each time and witnesses report that she has an area of “flaking skin” and a “knot” above her right eye. Cash has been the only thing taken.

Robberies have occurred at the listed locations.

1. Highway 41 South at Copeland Road – May 2018

2. Madison Highway at Hart Road – September 2017

3. Highway 84 East in Naylor – April 2018

Anyone with information about this person or may have attempted to patronize a store immediately prior to the robbery, please contact the Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division at {229} 671-2950. If after hours, contact the Lowndes County Communications Center at {229} 245-5270.

Two video clips from the most recent robbery {Highway 41 and Copeland Road} have been attached.