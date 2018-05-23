Lane Shift at Norman Dr. and St. Augustine Rd. Thursday

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The intersection of Norman Drive and St. Augustine Road will have a lane shift on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lane shift will be in the northbound outside lane. This lane shift is necessary to locate a gas line. Traffic control measures will be in place throughout the day. We ask drivers to be extra cautious driving in this location.

For more information please contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.