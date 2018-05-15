LAMP to hold open house

LAMP Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Lowndes Associated Ministries to People is holding an open house, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., June 14.

LAMP provides shelter and related services for the homeless.

The open house will provide visitors “insight on the mission and values of LAMP and a tour of its facilities.”

“LAMP’s main goal for the open house is to ensure the people of Valdosta and surrounding areas know that there is a place that lends a hand to the homeless and hurting individuals in our community.”

Lunch will be provided for people who attend.

LAMP asks that attendees RSVP through LAMP Engagement Coordinator Rocio Obregon by June 7. Rocio Obregon can be contacted by email: rocioobregon@lampinc.org or by phone: (229) 245-7157 ext.225.