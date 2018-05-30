Justice Named GSC’s Top Ten

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State basketball player, Beau Justice, was named one of 10 Gulf South Conference’s Student-Athletes 22nd annual “Top Ten” award winners.

Even though Justice has only played 2 years, he’s accomplished a lot. He became only the third Blazer in history to score 1,000 points in two seasons or less.

Justice will travel to Pensacola Beach to accept the “Top Ten” award tomorrow night.

More Info: https://www.vstateblazers.com/news/2018/5/29/mens-basketball-blake-justice-honored-among-gscs-top-ten.aspx

About the Author: Chase Calhoun