June Events for Downtown Valdosta

June 2018

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 1 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

FUNK Living Grand Reopening

June 1 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

FUNK Living,

111 W. Central Ave.

FUNK Living & Friends featuring Livi and Company is launching the Grand Reopening of their designer showroom. They will be serving light refreshments and snacks.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 1 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Contemplative Service at First Presbyterian Church

June 1 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

First Presbyterian Church,

313 N. Patterson St
First Friday

June 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Held the first Friday of each month. First Friday is an event where singles can get together, business people can relax, and couples can enjoy the charm of Downtown Valdosta. Be sure to visit all Downtown businesses, boutiques, galleries, & restaurants for lively events and unique shopping!

Big Nick’s First Friday

June 1 @ 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Patterson,

101 N. Patterson St. , Valdosta, 31601

It’s time again for Big Nick’s First Friday at the Patterson. Join us for Jazz, Funk, Blues, and R&B tunes performed live. Enjoy the full bar and great food. Bring your friends. Admission is only $10.00 at the door.

Goodtime Jr. Music Shed

June 1 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

133 N. Patterson Street,

133 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, 31601
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 2 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

FUNK Living Grand Reopening

June 2 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

FUNK Living,

111 W. Central Ave.

FUNK Living & Friends featuring Livi and Company is launching the Grand Reopening of their designer showroom. They will be serving light refreshments and snacks.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 2 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Auditions for Gypsy

June 4 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Audition Dates: Monday, June 4 & Tuesday, June 5 at the Dosta Playhouse 5:00-6:00pm: Children (ages 10-12) for singing/dancing roles 6:00-8:00pm: Teens and adults (ages 16+) for singing/dancing/speaking roles You may download an audition form and bring it completed to the audition, or you may come early to the audition and complete the form at the theatre. The lobby will be open 45 minutes prior to audition start times. Everyone will sing maximum 32 measures a cappella from a musical theatre song of…

Auditions for Gypsy

June 5 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Dosta Playhouse,

122 N. Ashley St. , Downtown Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Audition Dates: Monday, June 4 & Tuesday, June 5 at the Dosta Playhouse 5:00-6:00pm: Children (ages 10-12) for singing/dancing roles 6:00-8:00pm: Teens and adults (ages 16+) for singing/dancing/speaking roles You may download an audition form and bring it completed to the audition, or you may come early to the audition and complete the form at the theatre. The lobby will be open 45 minutes prior to audition start times. Everyone will sing maximum 32 measures a cappella from a musical theatre song of…

Trivia Night

June 5 @ 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm

bleu PUB,

116 W. Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Join bleu PUB for Trivia Night every Monday night! $50 in bar cash is up for grabs as well as $1 PBR tall boys!

Miss Kate’s Novel Foods Cooking Class: The Three Musketeers

June 7 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

For more information, check out Miss Kate’s website.

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 8 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 8 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Live Music from Danny Broyles @ 306 North

June 8 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

306 North,

306 N. Patterson

Join us for Happy Hour from 5-7 and stay for live music from Danny Broyles at 7!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 9 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Picture This! & Cruise-In from S. GA. Classic Car Club

June 9 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

100 Block of Valley Street, behind the Historic Courthouse,

100 E. Valley Street, Valdosta,GA
Flower Power Kids Paint Party

June 9 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Cottonwood Market & Boutique,

123 N. Ashley St.

For more information on this fun kids paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. Big kids are welcome too! All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 9 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Rocky Patel Cigar Party with Stacy Guzman

June 14 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Stogies Downtown,

101 S. Patterson
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 15 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 15 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Funky Fish Paint Party

June 15 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cottonwood Market & Boutique,

123 N. Ashley St.

For more information on this fun paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)

Goodtime Jr. Music Shed

June 15 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

133 N. Patterson Street,

133 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, 31601
Beer Tasting

June 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering,

205 N. Ashley

Join us for a beer tasting! Reserve your spot today! $20 per person. We will have a limited menu available for purchase. For more information, check out Jessie’s facebook page.

Live Music from 2 River Station @ 306 North

June 15 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

306 North,

306 N. Patterson

Join us for Happy Hour from 5-7 and stay for live music from 2 River Station at 7!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 16 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 16 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 22 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 22 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Live Music from Echo’s Duo @ 306 North

June 22 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

306 North,

306 N. Patterson

Join us for Happy Hour from 5-7 and stay for live music from Echo’s Duo at 7!

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 23 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Wine Tour

June 23 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Get to know your fellow wine tasters over coffee and a sweet before our 5-hour wine tour. Then we will board an air-conditioned party bus. We will do 3 tasting stops. We will tour a winery to see how the wine is made and enjoy a gourmet picnic lunch in the vineyard. We will play wine trivia games on the bus and everyone will receive a complimentary wine glass.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 23 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Fireflies in Summer Paint Party

June 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cottonwood Market & Boutique,

123 N. Ashley St.

For more information on this fun paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 29 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 29 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining

June 30 @ 10:45 am – 1:45 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Walking food tour of downtown Valdosta in the early afternoon.

Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips

June 30 @ 5:15 pm – 8:15 pm

Various Locations Throughout Downtown,

Valdosta, GA 31601 United States

Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival To Be Held Thursday

