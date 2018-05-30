June Events for Downtown Valdosta
June 2018
Miss Kate’s Daytime Dining
FUNK Living Grand Reopening
FUNK Living & Friends featuring Livi and Company is launching the Grand Reopening of their designer showroom. They will be serving light refreshments and snacks.
Miss Kate’s Samples & Sips
Put on your walking shoes for an entertaining and delicious way to learn about historic downtown Valdosta.
First Friday
Held the first Friday of each month. First Friday is an event where singles can get together, business people can relax, and couples can enjoy the charm of Downtown Valdosta. Be sure to visit all Downtown businesses, boutiques, galleries, & restaurants for lively events and unique shopping!
Big Nick’s First Friday
It’s time again for Big Nick’s First Friday at the Patterson. Join us for Jazz, Funk, Blues, and R&B tunes performed live. Enjoy the full bar and great food. Bring your friends. Admission is only $10.00 at the door.
Auditions for Gypsy
Audition Dates: Monday, June 4 & Tuesday, June 5 at the Dosta Playhouse 5:00-6:00pm: Children (ages 10-12) for singing/dancing roles 6:00-8:00pm: Teens and adults (ages 16+) for singing/dancing/speaking roles You may download an audition form and bring it completed to the audition, or you may come early to the audition and complete the form at the theatre. The lobby will be open 45 minutes prior to audition start times. Everyone will sing maximum 32 measures a cappella from a musical theatre song of…
Trivia Night
Join bleu PUB for Trivia Night every Monday night! $50 in bar cash is up for grabs as well as $1 PBR tall boys!
Miss Kate’s Novel Foods Cooking Class: The Three Musketeers
For more information, check out Miss Kate’s website.
Live Music from Danny Broyles @ 306 North
Join us for Happy Hour from 5-7 and stay for live music from Danny Broyles at 7!
Flower Power Kids Paint Party
For more information on this fun kids paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. Big kids are welcome too! All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)
Funky Fish Paint Party
For more information on this fun paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)
Beer Tasting
Join us for a beer tasting! Reserve your spot today! $20 per person. We will have a limited menu available for purchase. For more information, check out Jessie’s facebook page.
Live Music from 2 River Station @ 306 North
Join us for Happy Hour from 5-7 and stay for live music from 2 River Station at 7!
Live Music from Echo’s Duo @ 306 North
Join us for Happy Hour from 5-7 and stay for live music from Echo’s Duo at 7!
Miss Kate’s Wine Tour
Get to know your fellow wine tasters over coffee and a sweet before our 5-hour wine tour. Then we will board an air-conditioned party bus. We will do 3 tasting stops. We will tour a winery to see how the wine is made and enjoy a gourmet picnic lunch in the vineyard. We will play wine trivia games on the bus and everyone will receive a complimentary wine glass.
Fireflies in Summer Paint Party
For more information on this fun paint party, check out Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page. All parties are instructor led, acrylic on 11×14 canvas and $27 each. Space is limited! Reservations may be made online through Cottonwood Market & Boutique’s facebook page, eventbrite.com, calling the shop at 229-474-4313, or at the shop (123 N. Ashley St.)
