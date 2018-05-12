James Turner Honored as May Employee of the Month

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Valdosta Mayor John Gayle honored James Turner as the May 2018 Employee of the Month at the May 10 City Council meeting. Turner received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and his name appears on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Turner began his employment with the City of Valdosta Police Department in December 2015 and holds the position of Patrol Officer. He is responsible for responding to calls for service, conducting preliminary inquiries and field interviews, and holding follow-up investigations which includes gathering information and evidence, protecting the crime scene and processing the scene in the absence of an investigator. He also testifies in judicial proceedings and completes all required reports.

In April, Officer Turner responded to an unresponsive motorist. On survey of the scene, he found that the woman who was slumped over in her vehicle was not breathing, had no pulse, and her lips were turning blue. She was in cardiac arrest.

Officer Turner immediately began life saving efforts by relaying her condition to responding paramedics. He cut her seatbelt, pulled her from the vehicle, positioned her on the ground, began CPR until EMS arrived and prepared her for immediate transport. The woman’s breathing and pulse were both regained and she was transported to the hospital where she regained consciousness several days later.

Officer Turner’s quick actions, skills, and training abilities shined through this situation. The City of Valdosta applauds Officer Turner for his heroic actions and leadership skills and for being named the May 2018 Employee of the Month.