J.L. Lomax Students Get A Kick Out Of Perfect Attendance

VALDOSTA – Students at J.L. Lomax Elementary School who had 100 days of perfect attendance received a new pair of shoes thanks to the generosity of community sponsors.

“This is our fourth year doing this,” said J.L. Lomax counselor Jessica LeFiles. “It’s definitely a motivating factor.”

This year, 104 students qualified and traveled by bus to Academy Sports+Outdoors. Students were given the freedom to choose whatever pair of shoes they liked the best and each child left the store with a big smile.

Due to its success, organizers plan to keep this event going next year.

