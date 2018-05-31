J.L. Lomax Elementary Announces 2018 Ford Fiesta Winner

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

J.L. Lomax Elementary School raised money throughout the year by selling tickets to give away a 2018 Ford Fiesta. Congratulations to Gloria Christopher who is pictured here with principal, Dr. LaConya McCrae and assistant principal, Tony Burgman.

Everyone at J.L. Lomax also wishes to express their most sincere gratitude to the generous donor of the car and the hundreds of individuals who supported the fundraiser by purchasing tickets.