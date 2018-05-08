Illusionists to perform fundraiser show on May 11th to Benefit Lanier County Marching Band

Press Release:

Illusionists David & Jenny, from America’s Got Talent, will be performing their 70 minute illusion show production, “Cutting-Edge Illusions & Daring Escapes” at the Lanier County High School Gym on May 11th at 6:30 p.m. Millions across the globe have witnessed David & Jenny in over 1000 live performances as well as appearances on America’s Got Talent and international TV networks. The show, which will serve as a fundraiser for the Lanier County Marching Band, features large scale Vegas-style illusions, hilarious comedy, and audience participation.

Tickets are on sale now. All tickets are general admission. Tickets are available online at magicshowtix.com or you can purchase them at the door. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Lanier County Marching Band

About David & Jenny

David’s inspiration came at the age of 8 when a juggler pulled him on stage. By the age of 17, David had already won the world juggling championships and set several world records. Having mastered juggling, David was hungry for a new challenge and found his skills enabled him to quickly excel in the art of magic.

Today, David and his fiancé Jenny perform world class illusions and innovative feats such as making a motorcycle appear out of thin air and a modernized version of Houdini’s greatest escape. Looking to push the boundaries of magic, Jenny brings her engineering background to help create some of the most mind twisting illusions being performed today. Special effects lighting and video projection backdrops enhance their show, creating not just a performance, but an unforgettable experience appropriate for all ages.

Some notable comments from the America’s Got Talent celebrities include:

“You did an AMAZING act!” – Nick Cannon

“I like you and I like your act!” – Heidi Klum

