Homicide Investigation on Jekyll Island

GBI Press Release:

Brunswick, Ga – On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) for assistance in a death investigation at 1175 North Beach Drive, Unit #387, on Jekyll Island. Carol Anne Hilton, 83, was found deceased at the residence after GSP conducted a welfare check. The welfare check led to a brief standoff with GSP SWAT Team which resulted in the arrest of Joseph Norwood Hilton, 82.

The investigation determined that Joseph Norwood Hilton murdered his invalid wife, Carol Anne Hilton, with the intention of taking his own life shortly thereafter. The investigation revealed that Ms. Hilton was killed prior to law enforcement intervention. Mr. Hilton was charged with felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault. Mr. Hilton was booked into the Glynn County Jail.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah.