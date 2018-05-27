Hero of the Heart Award Given to Elisa Williams

Pictured: Casen (Brodey’s brother), Jennifer Holloway, Brodey, Wes Taylor (Superintendent), and Elisa Williams

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

It’s not enough to be a content expert and to know how to teach. Teachers today are called upon to do far more than instruct in the classroom. Students come to school with a myriad of needs and teachers stand in the gap to nurture, encourage, and challenge students to learn and become the best they can be. Some of the many roles effective teachers fill today include role model, leader, mentor, protector, monitor, data analyst, helper, counselor, surrogate parent, and lifesaver.

Lowndes County Schools have established a Hero of the Heart Award that recognizes employees for outstanding dedication and service that goes above and beyond the call of duty.

The first recipient of the Lowndes County School System’s Hero of the Heart Award is Elisa Williams, first-grade teacher at Pine Grove Elementary School. Elisa Williams jumped into action when she realized one of her students, Brodey, was choking on a piece of candy from a sucker. When she noticed Brodey having trouble breathing, she immediately took control of the situation and administered the Heimlich maneuver. After a number of attempts, she was successful in dislodging the candy from his throat, allowing him to breathe again. Brodey was then examined by the school nurse, who gave the mother a call. Mrs. Williams called later that evening to check on her student. Jennifer Holloway, Brodey’s mom, stated, “I am so grateful for Mrs. Williams and her effort to ensure my son’s safety. I am deeply appreciative of the fact that she was trained well enough to know what to do at that particular moment.”

Elisa Williams was recognized by the Lowndes County School Board and presented a plaque by Superintendent Wes Taylor.