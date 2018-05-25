Heavy Rainfall Expected This Weekend

Lowndes County Press Release:

On behalf of Emergency Management Director, Ashley Tye, please find the following regarding the forecast for this weekend.

“The latest briefing information from the Tallahassee Division of the National Weather Service indicates the potential for periods of heavy rainfall over the Memorial Day weekend, with the heaviest impact arriving Sunday. Forecasters do not anticipate tropical storm force winds; however, citizens should expect storm activity that includes thunder and lightning.

According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, “Since 2000, lightning has been the #2 weather-related killer in Georgia, behind tornadoes. Lightning on average kills one to two people in Georgia each year, and injures an average of 12 people.”

Further, flooding from local rivers is not a concern at this time. Depending on the timing and severity of rain, motorists may encounter water standing on roads, streets, or bridges, as storm water systems across the community manage runoff. As little as six inches of water can stall a vehicle or cause the driver to lose control. Please do not attempt to drive through standing water or flash flood conditions.

In summary:

Primary Impact is expected to be heavy rainfall – 4-5 inches for Lowndes County

River Flooding is not expected but Flash Flooding will be possible during heavy rains

Wind threat is extremely low – highest gusts anticipated are 20-25mph

Impacts likely to begin in Lowndes County on Sunday

Hurricane Season begins June 1. Citizens are encouraged to sign up for CodeRed, Lowndes County’s free emergency notification system, by visiting www.lowndescounty.com and clicking on the CodeRed icon. Lowndes County Emergency Management uses CodeRed to release specific information to citizens during emergencies to include weather events. Further, users have the option of receiving weather warnings directly from the National Weather Service as soon as they are issued.” End of statement.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief