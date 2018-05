VALDOSTA – Throughout the summer, GTC Valdosta Cinemas will be showing various child friendly films on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

The movies will begin on June 5th with $1.50 admission, $1.50 popcorn, $1.50 drinks. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. and movies start at 10:00 a.m.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief