GSP Releases April Numbers

Georgia State Patrol Report:

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 105 traffic crashes, resulting in 59 injuries and 3 fatalities during the month of April 2018. SFC Tabb also said during the month of April, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 666 citations, 28 D.U.I. arrests, 94 Seatbelt Violation citations, 29 Child Restraint Violation citations, 48 Distracted Driving citations and 254 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 9 drug arrests and captured 1 wanted person.

Post #31 Troopers issued 753 warnings during April. SFC Tabb reminds motorists to keep a watchful eye for motorcycles. With the warmer weather upon us, more people are out riding. Keep in mind that motorcycles are smaller than passenger vehicles and can sometimes be overlooked when we tend to get in a hurry. Take a second look at intersections and crossings and yield the right of way.