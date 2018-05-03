Give Beach-nesting Birds Their Space

American oystercatchers, Wilson’s plovers and least terns use sites such as Little Tybee Island, Pelican Spit off Sea Island, Cumberland Island and the southern end of Jekyll Island. Among other species, black skimmer, royal tern and gull-billed tern also nest on beaches and offshore sandbars.

In nesting areas, human disturbance is a significant threat for these birds, which already face risks from native predators and high spring tides. Pets also can be destructive, killing or scaring birds.

To help beach-nesting birds, visitors to Georgia beaches are encouraged to:

Avoid posted sites.

Walk below the high-tide line.

Watch beach birds only from a distance.

Back away from nesting birds they accidentally disturb.

Adults frightened from a nest will often call loudly and exhibit distraction displays, such as dragging one wing as if it’s broken. Sometimes the birds will dive-bomb people too close to their nest, according to Tim Keyes, a Georgia Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist.

Also, leave dogs at home or keep them on a leash when visiting a beach where dogs are allowed. Owners who let their dogs chase shorebirds can be fined for harassing federally protected species.

“Dogs and beach wildlife are incompatible,” Keyes said.

There are several coastal areas where pets are excluded by regulation or law and owners can be cited for bringing a dog. These sites include the entire beachfront portion of Little Tybee Island, Pelican Spit, Satilla Marsh Island, and St. Catherines Island and Little Egg Island bars. (The bars, Pelican Spit and Brunswick Dredge Island, another key nesting site, are also closed to people.)

Beach-nesting birds nest above the high-tide line on wide, terraced beach flats or in the edge of dunes. In Georgia, the birds lay eggs in shallow scrapes in the sand from mid-March through July. After hatching, chicks hide on the beach or in the grass. Disturbance by humans or pets can cause adult birds to abandon eggs and chicks, exposing them to extreme heat and predators. On a hot day, “in as little as 10 minutes the eggs can be cooked,” Keyes said.

Keyes, who works for the DNR Wildlife Resources Division’s Nongame Conservation Section, explained that the threats are similar for migrating seabirds and shorebirds. The coast provides vital stopover sites for species such as federally threatened red knots flying from South America and the Arctic. Red knots flushed from feeding might not gain the weight needed to survive their more than 9,000-mile migration.

“With a little bit of effort and concern, we all can enjoy the beach,” Keyes said. For example, a colony of least terns fledged chicks on St. Simons’ popular East Beach last year.

A Beach Stewards program powered by volunteers helps monitor the seabird colony on East Beach. Participants inform the public and ensure that dogs and beach-goers do not enter the roped-off colony. (Anyone interested in becoming a Beach Steward is encouraged to contact Keyes at 912-222-0424.)

As with all migratory bird species, shorebirds and seabirds in Georgia are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Some species, such as piping plovers and red knots, have additional protections under the Endangered Species Act.

DNR’s Nongame Conservation Section works to conserve shorebirds, seabirds and other Georgia wildlife not legally fished for or hunted, as well as rare plants and natural habitats. The agency depends primarily on fundraisers, grants and contributions. That makes public support critical.

Georgians can help by contributing to the state’s Nongame Wildlife Conservation Fund. Here’s how:

Buy or renew a DNR eagle or hummingbird license plate. Most of the fees are dedicated to wildlife. Upgrade to a wild tag for only $25! Details at www.georgiawildlife.com/licenseplates.

Donate at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com. Click “Licenses and Permits” and log in to give. (New customers can create an account.) There’s even an option to round-up for wildlife.

Donate directly to the agency. Learn more at www.georgiawildlife.com/donations.

Visit www.georgiawildlife.com/conservation/annualreport to see how support is put to work for wildlife.

