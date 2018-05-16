Georgia State Patrol Graduates its 102nd Trooper School

GSP Press Release:

(FORSYTH) – The Georgia State Patrol graduated its 102nd Trooper School on Fri., May 11, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. After 32 weeks of intense training, 39 new troopers will report to patrol posts throughout the state on Monday, June 18. Governor Nathan Deal was the keynote speaker. Additional remarks were given by Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety and Capt. Scott Woodell, Director of Training. The Oath of Office was issued by Judge Brian Rickman of the Georgia Court of Appeals.

“There has been an increase in economic growth in Georgia and this success also affects public safety. As our trooper strength increases with each trooper school, the number of fatal crashes decreases,” states Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

Trooper Cadets spend 20 weeks at the academy and 12 weeks in field training. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires that all peace officers receive a minimum of 400 hours of Basic Mandate Training. At the completion of Trooper School, these newly graduated trooper cadets received over 1,500 hours of training, including driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law and criminal procedure, firearms, accident investigation, and various other training.

During remarks to his fellow class members, class president, Tpr. Robert B. Godown, reflected on the brotherhood they had created over the past 32 weeks and that the sacrifice they made to become a trooper was well worth it. Three of the graduates received special honors for top performance in various fields of study. The honorees were: • Highest Firearms Proficiency – Tpr. Erich M. Goen (Score: 299.2 out of 300) • Highest Driving Proficiency – Tpr. Jimmy B. James • Highest Academic Average – Tpr. Steven A. Harris (Score: 99.30 out of 100) • Top Gun – Tpr. Erich M. Goen

This year, Tpr. Steven A. Harris received the award for the highest academic average, 99.30. Customarily, the winner of this award would receive a scholarship towards a bachelor’s degree. However, Tpr. Harris has already received a master’s degree. Therefore, Tpr. Erich M. Goen, who scored the second highest academic average, 98.74, will receive a $1,000 scholarship towards a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Reinhardt University.

Additionally, the following graduates were recognized for their leadership: Tpr. Kenneth M. Wilkerson, Vice President; Tpr. Deidra L. Stillwagoner, Secretary/Treasurer; Tpr. Deidra L. Stillwagoner, Pennant Bearer; Tpr. Barry Parker, Base Bearer; Tpr. Steven A. Harris, Chaplain; and Tpr. Brian C. Kynard, Jr., Sergeant-At-Arms.

Each commissioned trooper will report to his/her post on June 18, 2018. The new graduates are assigned to one of the 52 posts throughout the state.

TROOPER HOMETOWN ASSIGNED POST Cory Andrews Carnesville, GA Post 6 – Gainesville Jordan Buffington Gillsville, GA Post 6 – Gainesville Stephen Capehart Ringgold, GA Post 5 – Dalton Jon Champion Savannah, GA Post 42 – Rincon Chadwick Clark Commerce, GA Post 6 – Gainesville John Cook Shellman, GA Post 8 – Madison Bradley Darsey Ellijay, GA Post 27 – Blue Ridge Denzell Davis Elko, GA Post 15 – Perry Joe Davis Bonaire, GA Post 15 – Perry Marvin Frazier, II Savannah, GA Post 11 – Hinesville Blake Gaddis Demorest, GA Post 32 – Athens Jordan Ginnel Auburn, GA Post 32 – Athens Robert Godown Athens, GA Post 32 – Athens Erich Goen Valdosta, GA Post 31 – Valdosta Steven Harris Savannah, GA Post 42 – Rincon Jimmy James Toccoa, GA Post 6 – Gainesville James Jeffery Monroe, GA Post 46 – Monroe Olen Khur Sharpsburg, GA Post 24 – Newnan Brian Kynard, Jr. Acworth, GA Post 3 – Cartersville Erik Lawrence Richmond Hill, GA Post 42 – Rincon Eric Lawton Ocilla, GA Post 13 – Tifton Cervando Luviano Buford, GA Post 46 – Monroe Marquvious Majors Macon, GA Post 44 – Forsyth Marshall Moore Columbus, GA Post 34 – Manchester Brandon Moses Grovetown, GA Post 33 – Milledgeville Matthew R. Nelson Richmond Hill, GA Post 42 – Rincon Keith Oliver, Sr. Albany, GA Post 40 – Albany Barry Parker Hampton, GA Post 47 – Forest Park Zachary Parker Savannah, GA Post 42 – Rincon Logan Pryor Griffin, GA Post 1 – Griffin Payton Riner Garfield, GA Post 19 – Swainsboro Anthony Roberts, Jr. Bowman, GA Post 32 – Athens Deidra Stillwagoner Brunswick, GA Post 23 – Brunswick Samuel Trammell Madison, GA Post 46 – Monroe Max Webb Nashville, GA Post 13 – Tifton Kenneth Wilkerson Lagrange, GA Post 24 – Newnan Ashley Williams Thomaston, GA Post 1 – Griffin Anthony Wright Columbus, GA Post 49 – Motor Unit Sean York Enigma, GA Post 40 – Albany