Georgia State Patrol Graduates its 102nd Trooper School
GSP Press Release:
(FORSYTH) – The Georgia State Patrol graduated its 102nd Trooper School on Fri., May 11, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. After 32 weeks of intense training, 39 new troopers will report to patrol posts throughout the state on Monday, June 18. Governor Nathan Deal was the keynote speaker. Additional remarks were given by Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety and Capt. Scott Woodell, Director of Training. The Oath of Office was issued by Judge Brian Rickman of the Georgia Court of Appeals.
“There has been an increase in economic growth in Georgia and this success also affects public safety. As our trooper strength increases with each trooper school, the number of fatal crashes decreases,” states Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.
Trooper Cadets spend 20 weeks at the academy and 12 weeks in field training. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires that all peace officers receive a minimum of 400 hours of Basic Mandate Training. At the completion of Trooper School, these newly graduated trooper cadets received over 1,500 hours of training, including driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law and criminal procedure, firearms, accident investigation, and various other training.
During remarks to his fellow class members, class president, Tpr. Robert B. Godown, reflected on the brotherhood they had created over the past 32 weeks and that the sacrifice they made to become a trooper was well worth it.
Three of the graduates received special honors for top performance in various fields of study. The honorees were:
• Highest Firearms Proficiency – Tpr. Erich M. Goen (Score: 299.2 out of 300)
• Highest Driving Proficiency – Tpr. Jimmy B. James
• Highest Academic Average – Tpr. Steven A. Harris (Score: 99.30 out of 100)
• Top Gun – Tpr. Erich M. Goen
This year, Tpr. Steven A. Harris received the award for the highest academic average, 99.30. Customarily, the winner of this award would receive a scholarship towards a bachelor’s degree. However, Tpr. Harris has already received a master’s degree. Therefore, Tpr. Erich M. Goen, who scored the second highest academic average, 98.74, will receive a $1,000 scholarship towards a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Reinhardt University.
Additionally, the following graduates were recognized for their leadership: Tpr. Kenneth M. Wilkerson, Vice President; Tpr. Deidra L. Stillwagoner, Secretary/Treasurer; Tpr. Deidra L. Stillwagoner, Pennant Bearer; Tpr. Barry Parker, Base Bearer; Tpr. Steven A. Harris, Chaplain; and Tpr. Brian C. Kynard, Jr., Sergeant-At-Arms.
Each commissioned trooper will report to his/her post on June 18, 2018. The new graduates are assigned to one of the 52 posts throughout the state.
|
TROOPER
|
HOMETOWN
|
ASSIGNED POST
|
Cory Andrews
|
Carnesville, GA
|
Post 6 – Gainesville
|
Jordan Buffington
|
Gillsville, GA
|
Post 6 – Gainesville
|
Stephen Capehart
|
Ringgold, GA
|
Post 5 – Dalton
|
Jon Champion
|
Savannah, GA
|
Post 42 – Rincon
|
Chadwick Clark
|
Commerce, GA
|
Post 6 – Gainesville
|
John Cook
|
Shellman, GA
|
Post 8 – Madison
|
Bradley Darsey
|
Ellijay, GA
|
Post 27 – Blue Ridge
|
Denzell Davis
|
Elko, GA
|
Post 15 – Perry
|
Joe Davis
|
Bonaire, GA
|
Post 15 – Perry
|
Marvin Frazier, II
|
Savannah, GA
|
Post 11 – Hinesville
|
Blake Gaddis
|
Demorest, GA
|
Post 32 – Athens
|
Jordan Ginnel
|
Auburn, GA
|
Post 32 – Athens
|
Robert Godown
|
Athens, GA
|
Post 32 – Athens
|
Erich Goen
|
Valdosta, GA
|
Post 31 – Valdosta
|
Steven Harris
|
Savannah, GA
|
Post 42 – Rincon
|
Jimmy James
|
Toccoa, GA
|
Post 6 – Gainesville
|
James Jeffery
|
Monroe, GA
|
Post 46 – Monroe
|
Olen Khur
|
Sharpsburg, GA
|
Post 24 – Newnan
|
Brian Kynard, Jr.
|
Acworth, GA
|
Post 3 – Cartersville
|
Erik Lawrence
|
Richmond Hill, GA
|
Post 42 – Rincon
|
Eric Lawton
|
Ocilla, GA
|
Post 13 – Tifton
|
Cervando Luviano
|
Buford, GA
|
Post 46 – Monroe
|
Marquvious Majors
|
Macon, GA
|
Post 44 – Forsyth
|
Marshall Moore
|
Columbus, GA
|
Post 34 – Manchester
|
Brandon Moses
|
Grovetown, GA
|
Post 33 – Milledgeville
|
Matthew R. Nelson
|
Richmond Hill, GA
|
Post 42 – Rincon
|
Keith Oliver, Sr.
|
Albany, GA
|
Post 40 – Albany
|
Barry Parker
|
Hampton, GA
|
Post 47 – Forest Park
|
Zachary Parker
|
Savannah, GA
|
Post 42 – Rincon
|
Logan Pryor
|
Griffin, GA
|
Post 1 – Griffin
|
Payton Riner
|
Garfield, GA
|
Post 19 – Swainsboro
|
Anthony Roberts, Jr.
|
Bowman, GA
|
Post 32 – Athens
|
Deidra Stillwagoner
|
Brunswick, GA
|
Post 23 – Brunswick
|
Samuel Trammell
|
Madison, GA
|
Post 46 – Monroe
|
Max Webb
|
Nashville, GA
|
Post 13 – Tifton
|
Kenneth Wilkerson
|
Lagrange, GA
|
Post 24 – Newnan
|
Ashley Williams
|
Thomaston, GA
|
Post 1 – Griffin
|
Anthony Wright
|
Columbus, GA
|
Post 49 – Motor Unit
|
Sean York
|
Enigma, GA
|
Post 40 – Albany