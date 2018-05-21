Georgia Power Company announces early tender results and upsizing of cash tender offers for senior notes

Georgia Power Press Release:

ATLANTA — Georgia Power Company today announced the early tender results and an increase in the size of its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase a portion of its outstanding Series 2007A 5.65% Senior Notes due 2037 (the “Series 2007A Notes”), its Series 2009A 5.95% Senior Notes due 2039 (the “Series 2009A Notes”), its Series 2010B 5.40% Senior Notes due 2040 (the “Series 2010B Notes”), its Series 2010C 4.75% Senior Notes due 2040 (the “Series 2010C Notes”) and its Series N 5.750% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Series N Notes” and, together with the Series 2007A Notes, the Series 2009A Notes, the Series 2010B Notes and the Series 2010C Notes, the “Notes”). The “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price” of the Offers has been increased to the amount (excluding accrued and unpaid interest and excluding fees and expenses) sufficient to allow the purchase of $749,913,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered, representing all of the Notes tendered in Acceptance Priority Levels 1, 2 and 3 on or before the Early Tender Deadline (as defined below). Except as described in this press release, the terms and conditions of the Offers set forth in Georgia Power’s Offer to Purchase, dated May 7, 2018 (the “Offer to Purchase”) remain unchanged.

According to information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Offers, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 18, 2018 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), Georgia Power had received valid tenders from holders of Notes that were not validly withdrawn as set forth in the table below under the heading “Principal Amount Tendered.”