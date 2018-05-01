Georgia Peanut Commission referendum passes by 94 percent – highest ever

Georgia Peanut Commission Press Release:

TIFTON, Ga. – The Georgia Peanut Commission’s 2018 referendum was held March 16 through April 16 and received reaffirmation with a vote of 94.02 percent, the highest the commission has received in its nearly 57-year existence. Armond Morris, peanut farmer from Tifton, Georgia, and GPC chairman, is proud to know his fellow peanut farmers have confidence in the commission and its activities.

“I am thankful our board and staff have been able to work in the areas of research, promotion and education of peanuts, as well as support efforts in Washington to maintain legislation that is helpful for peanut farmers; which in turn, continues to allow us to provide a healthy, nutritious product for consumers,” Morris said. “Agriculture is Georgia’s No. 1 industry and we are proud our farmers contribute more than $2.2 billion to the state’s economy with the hard work they produce on their farm.” Morris encourages any peanut farmer who has concerns, comments or suggestions on the activities of commission to contact the GPC office at 229-386-3470.

As required by Georgia state law, the state’s peanut farmers vote on the commission every three years. The ballots were mailed to peanut growers the week of March 16 and the Certified Public Accounting firm of Allen, Pritchett and Bassett counted the ballots returned on April 25.

“I am humbled by the support of peanut farmers in Georgia,” Don Koehler, GPC’s executive director said. “We will never forget the trust our farmers place in us and do not ever take it for granted.”

Georgia peanut farmers invest $2 per ton annually to the commission to be used in the program areas of research, promotion and education. For additional information on the Georgia Peanut Commission and its activities, visit www.gapeanuts.com.