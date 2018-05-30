GDC Contraband Interdiction Efforts Continue in 1st Quarter 2018

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – As part of ongoing efforts fight contraband from entering our facilities, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) seized a total of 9,829 contraband items during the first quarter of 2018. The agency is continuously making improvements and enhancements of our front-line and technological methods, as well as full facility shakedowns, giving us the ability to continue addressing this significant public safety issue.

“It is shocking to know that almost 10,000 items of contraband made its way inside the walls of our facilities; however, I am extremely confident and proud of our officers and staff who work countless hours to find and remove these items,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “We are steadfast in our ‘fight to be tough from within’ and will continue to hold those who break the law accountable for their actions.”

Through the collaboration of our Office of Professional Standards, GDC Tactical Squads and K9 Units, the following items were confiscated between January and March 2018:

1,617 cell phones

623 cell phone chargers

110 cell phone accessories

3,688 handmade weapons

4,758.22 grams of marijuana (401bags/balloons)

47,013.35 grams of tobacco (1,307 bags/balloons)

1,038.07 grams of methamphetamine (227 bags/balloons)

13.00 grams of cocaine (2 bags/balloons)

1,795 pills

5,558.50 ounces of alcohol (40 bottles)

19 syringes

The GDC also utilized shakedown operations to detect 3,053 items in the first quarter of 2018. A total of 20 shakedowns were completed at 20 of the 33 state prisons.

First quarter shakedown seizures included:

1,213 handmade weapons

377 cell phones

305 cell phone chargers

2,245.17 grams of tobacco (73 instances)

793.66 grams of marijuana (58 instances)

178.30 grams of methamphetamine (10 instances)

27.97 gallons of homemade alcohol (23 instances)

973 unidentified pills

12 syringes

9 SIM/SD card