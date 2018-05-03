GBI Makes Arrest in Early County Toddler Death Case

GBI Press Release:

Blakely, Georgia – On December 21, 2017, the Early County Sheriff’s Office responded to 86 Weaver Drive, Blakely, Ga in reference to an unresponsive two-year-old found in a bathtub. The child was taken to Pioneer Community Hospital in Blakely where he was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist with the case. An autopsy was conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon. The child was found to have died from asphyxiation due to drowning and blunt force trauma.

On Wednesday April 25, 2018, Charles McGhee, age 30 was arrested for murder and cruelty to children in the first degree. McGhee was with the child at the time of the incident and had called 911. McGhee is presently in the Early County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at (229)-723-3577 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229)-777-2080.