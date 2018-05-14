GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Sandy Springs, GA

GBI Press Release:

Sandy Springs, GA – On Friday, May 11, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information from Sandy Springs authorities indicate that the Sandy Springs Police Department was conducting an investigation that led them to Jaquan Barnes, age 22. Barnes was wanted out of South Carolina for aggravated assault. Barnes was observed parked in a parking spot outside a hotel. Officers with SSPD made an approach on the vehicle to detain Barnes for further investigative purposes. Barnes started to move his vehicle and two (2) SSPD vehicles were hit during this encounter. Two (2) SSPD officers discharged their weapons and one round struck Barnes. He was apprehended and then transported to a local area hospital where he is in stable condition. Once released, he will be turned over to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and SSPD will be handling any warrants on Barnes connected to this incident.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.