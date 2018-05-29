GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in East Point, GA

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Press Release:

East Point, GA – On Sunday, May 27, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the East Point Police Department (EPPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information from East Point authorities indicates that in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, May 27, 2018, East Point received a shots fired call in the area of Luther Drive, East Point, Georgia. Officers responded to the location and made contact with an individual that was suspected to be inebriated. The officers left the area and were called back several more times. These calls were for different issues but at the same location. After responding the last time, the officers encountered a subject with a gun and at some point both the subject and officers discharged their firearms. The subject, later identified as Devin Harris (age 38), sustained gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening. Harris was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The GBI is investigating the officer involved use of force and the East Point PD will be handling the corresponding criminal investigation into the actions by Harris.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.