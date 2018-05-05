GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Atlanta, GA

GBI Press Release:

Atlanta, GA (May 4, 2018) – On Friday May 4, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) to investigate an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of Norris Duffy, age 46.

Preliminary information from Fulton County authorities indicate that three (3) FCSO deputies were working an off duty part time job at the Ivory Restaurant/Bar located at 599 Whitehall Street, SW Atlanta. At approximately 4:50 AM, officers located Duffy inside the restaurant and engaged in an altercation with an unknown patron of the restaurant. During the encounter, a Taser was deployed on Duffy and he was handcuffed. In attempts to deescalate the incident, Duffy was released and escorted out of the restaurant to his vehicle. Before leaving, Duffy brandished a rifle from his vehicle. One FCSO deputy fired multiple times, striking Duffy. Duffy was transported to Grady Hospital where he died.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.