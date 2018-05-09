GBI Investigates Murder in Coffee County

GBI Press Release:

Douglas, GA – On Monday, May 7, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a murder investigation.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report that a person was shot at 118 Quincey Batten Loop, Lot 8, in Douglas. Officers arrived at the location and found Christopher Leonard Tyson, 48, with gunshot wounds. Tyson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Freddie Lee Lampkin Jr., 37, was arrested for Tyson’s death. Lampkin Jr. was charged with one count of malice murder, one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Lampkin Jr. was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

An autopsy on Tyson will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the death of Christopher Leonard Tyson is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.