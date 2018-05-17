GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office Investigate Murder and Armed Robbery

GBI Press Release:

Tifton, Georgia – On Sunday, May 13, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist the Tift County Sheriff’s Office with a murder and armed robbery investigation.

At approximately 1:56 a.m., the Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tift Regional Medical Center in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim, Zeni Marie Travis, age 47, was taken to the hospital by her mother.

Investigators learned that Travis and her mother, a cab driver, had earlier picked up a passenger on Emerson O. Bynes Avenue in Tifton. The passenger directed the two to the 400 block of Mathis Street where he robbed Travis’ mother and shot Travis, who was in the front seat. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction. At this time, the only description of the suspect is that he is a black male.

Travis’ mother drove her to Tift Regional Medical Center where Travis died of her injuries.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020, the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080, or online at Tips@gbi.ga.gov