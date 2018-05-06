GAGA Country Club Play Dates to Start in June

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Press Release:

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced that Country Club play dates will start in June. Golfers interested in playing some of the Country Clubs in South Georgia and North Florida will have the opportunity to play.

Participants must be a member of Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions or become a member for $60.00 annually or purchase a GAGA Country Club play day pass for $30.00 good for all play days.

Deadline for each event is one month prior to day of play and a paid non- refundable entry-fee unless the event is canceled.

Play dates and days, golf /cart fees and tee-times will vary from course to course.

Interested golfers should contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com for additional information, membership or golf pass application

Entry deadlines for upcoming events:

Modified Match Play Wednesday May 23 Quitman Country Club Entry Fee $25.00 plus golf/cart Deadline May 11,2018

Skins &Pins Saturday May 25 Francis Lake GC. Entry Fee $20.00 plus golf/cart Deadline May 18,2016

June 2-3 Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Players Championship, Georgia

Veterans GC at Lake Blackshear Resort Cordele Georgia. Entry fee $125.00 includes golf, cart, prizes and awards. 36 holes individual NET stroke play

flighted. Deadline May 18, 2018

June 23-24 THE GAGP AMATEUR OPEN Country Oaks GC Thomasville, Georgia Entry fee $100.00 includes golf, cart, range balls, prizes and awards. 36 holes individual NET stroke play flighted. Deadline June 9, 2018

All events are open to male Amateur Golfers 21 years old or older. For entry- forms and additional information contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com.