Florida State Ranked Best Overall Program in ACC

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Florida State University is ranked the best overall sports program in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Per AJC, “Teams were rated using a system in which points were awarded based on placement in league standings. For sports in which all 15 teams competed, 15 points were awarded for first place, 14 for second and so on.”

With that being said, FSU was first, North Carolina State was second and Duke came in third. Georgia Tech was all the way back in the standings in 12th.

Clemson had the highest percentage rating in men’s sports while FSU had the highest percentage rating in women’s sports.

There’s no doubt that FSU has had the best overall program with football, basketball and baseball over the last few years. Who do you think is the best program in the ACC?

https://www.ajc.com/sports/college/all-sports-rating-georgia-tech-12th-acc/ONyXQOpHhPBzt3hIkMrHCJ/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun