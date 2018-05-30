Florida officer charged with threatening Lowndes County woman to get nude photos

Courtesy of WCTV:

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer threatened and attempted to extort a Georgia woman and her family.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office news release says 25-year-old Joshua David Fancher was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Orange City Police Department on a Georgia warrant charging him with making terroristic threats.

The victim told the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia that she was getting threatening messages from an unknown person demanding nude photos. Authorities say the messages included threats to rape and kill the woman’s family members if she didn’t provide the pictures.

Francher resigned from the Orange City Police Department after being confronted with the charges. He was being held without bond on a Georgia warrant.

