Final Rankings of High School Lacrosse

High school lacrosse has been exciting this year with four State Champions being crowned.

The four State Champions that were crowned this year are the Lambert Longhorns, Milton Lady War Eagles, Blessed Trinity Titans and Blessed Trinity Lady Titans.

They all had an amazing and tough year in the state of Georgia. Look for those teams next year as they defend their 2018 state titles.

More Info: https://www.myajc.com/blog/high-school-sports/lacrosse-season-wrap/U0MFxiPM7M5E3VLncPZFsM/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun