FEMA Approves $21 Million to Reimburse Florida Recovery Projects

FEMA Press Release:

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than $21 million will benefit several local entities in Florida for Hurricane Irma-related expenses.

FEMA provided 100 percent of the funding for the grants. Below is a breakdown:

Broward County Sheriff’s Office: Nearly $5 million will reimburse Hurricane Irma-related life-saving and public safety actions. Reimbursable expenses include securing critical infrastructure, traffic control and other measures to ensure public safety.

Key West Utility Board: Approximately $15.5 million will reimburse labor and materials that restored electricity to their

28,000 customers following Hurricane Irma.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office: More than $1 million will reimburse Hurricane Irma-related life-saving and public safety actions. Reimbursable expenses include evacuations, sheltering and other measures to ensure public safety.

These grants are provided through FEMA’s Public Assistance program which reimburses communities on a cost sharing basis for actions taken in response to and recovery from a disaster. Public Assistance grants reimburse at least 75 percent of each project and the remaining amount comes from nonfederal sources.

The state applies for the grant and distributes the funding to eligible applicants, which can include tribes, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.

The state and FEMA work together to ensure all eligible costs are reimbursed for projects related to Hurricane Irma throughout disaster designated areas in Florida. These grants were provided directly to the state. Following the state’s review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, the state will distribute the funds on a reimbursable basis.

In Florida, FEMA has provided more than $83 million through the Public Assistance program to reimburse Hurricane Irma-related expenses.

