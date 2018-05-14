Federal Grand Jury Returns Fourteen Indictments

VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents have been indicted on charges according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney Office Middle District of Georgia. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct.

MACON: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that a Grand Jury, sitting in Macon Georgia, has returned fourteen (14) indictments. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. “I want to thank our Federal and State law enforcement partners for their hard work bringing these cases before the Federal Grand Jury,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

Indictment #1:

Robert Abacan a/k/a “Rob”, aged 40, of Valdosta, Georgia, is charged with ten (10) counts of Production of Child Pornography. If convicted, Mr. Abacan faces a maximum sentence of thirty (30) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count.

Frances Abacan, aged 40, of Valdosta, Georgia, is charged with eight (8) counts of Production of Child Pornography. If convicted, Mrs. Abacan faces a maximum sentence of thirty (30) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen.

Indictment #2:

Samuel Howard a/k/a “Sam”, aged 24, of Doerun, Georgia, is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, or both on Count 1 and forty (40) years’ imprisonment, a $5 million fine, or both, on Count 2, if convicted.

Tokesha Bailey, aged 28, of Moultrie, Georgia, is charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, a $10 Million fine, or both, if convicted.

The case was investigated by the Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice Task Force and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen is prosecuting the case.

Indictment #3:

Franshaw Riggins, aged 30, of Albany, Georgia, is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, or both, if convicted.

The case was investigated by the Bainbridge Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen.

Indictment #4:

Raymond Gutierrez, aged 45, of Savannah, Georgia, is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, or both, if convicted.

The case was investigated by the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Calhoun.

Indictment #5:

Carlos Mendez, aged 44, of Orlando, Florida, is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, or both, if convicted.

Vanessa Cantres, aged 39, of Orlando, Florida, is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, or both, if convicted.

The case was investigated by the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Calhoun is prosecuting the case.

Indictment #6:

Maria Lopez, aged 21, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Amber Hass, aged 30 of Columbus, Georgia, are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and face maximum sentences of life in prison, a $10 million fine, or both, if convicted.

The case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Melvin E. Hyde, Jr. is prosecuting the case.

Indictment #7:

Dionicio Garcia Aguirre, aged 35, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Aggravated Illegal Reentry having been deported and removed from the United States on July 3, 2014 and March 10, 2009 and returning without the consent of the Attorney General or the Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. If convicted, Mr. Garcia Aguirre faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, United States Probation and Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Jarrett is prosecuting the case.

Indictment #8:

Frank Douglas, aged 59, of Augusta, Georgia, is charged with ten (10) counts of Assault on a Federal Employee and faces a maximum sentence of eight (8) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, if convicted.

The case was investigated by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case.

Indictment #9:

Natu Patel, aged 68, of Sylvester, Georgia, is charged with four (4) counts of Unlawful Dispensation of a Controlled Substance and faces a maximum penalty of twenty (20) years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both, if convicted.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen.

Indictment #10:

Douglas Moss, aged 57, of Valdosta, Georgia and Shawn Tywon, aged 49, of Valdosta, Georgia are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud (Count 1) and Health Care Fraud (Counts 2-7) and face a maximum penalty of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count, if convicted.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – OIG. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja B. Profit is prosecuting the case.

Indictment #11:

Steven Dukes, aged 35, of Mauk, Georgia, is charged with Receipt of Child Pornography (Count 1), Distribution of Child Pornography (Counts 2,3,5), and Possession of Child Pornography (Counts 4,6). If convicted, Mr. Dukes faces a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals.

Indictment #12:

Ryan Dumouchel, aged 25, a citizen of Canada, is charged with Illegal Reentry having been deported and removed from the United States on September 24, 2015 and not receiving the consent of the Attorney General or the Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission. If convicted, Mr. Dumouchel faces a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Valdosta Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael T. Solis is prosecuting the case.

Indictment #13:

Juan Carlos Mac-Quej, aged 27, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged with Illegal Reentry having been deported and removed from the United States on December 29 2014 and not receiving the consent of the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security to re-apply for admission and faces a maximum sentence of three (3) years in prison, a $250,000 fine, of both, if convicted.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration – and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael T. Solis is prosecuting the case.

Indictment #14:

Aristeo Ramirez-Hernandez, aged 29, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with Illegal Reentry having been removed and deported from the United States on July 31, 2014; September 19, 2014; and December 30, 2014 and not receiving the consent of the Attorney General or the Secretary for Homeland Security to re-apply for admission.

The case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael T. Solis is prosecuting the case.