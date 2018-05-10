FBI Nabs Murder Fugitive in El Salvador After 22-Years on the Run

FBI Press Release:

ATLANTA—David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, announced the arrest of Hector Ulises Garay, 51, on an Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution (UFAP) warrant on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Garay was taken into custody in El Salvador by members of the FBI’s Atlanta Metro Major Offender (AMMO) Task Force where he was believed to be living.

Garay was wanted for the murder of Adalberto Salines in his home in Norcross on January 21, 1996. Salines was shot during an attempted robbery. Ten days later, on January 31, 1996, the FBI obtained a UFAP warrant after Garay was believed to have fled the country.

Garay was flown from El Salvador to Atlanta on Tuesday and is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail. The public should be reminded that the above are merely allegations and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Further questions about the homicide should be directed to the Gwinnett County Police Department.