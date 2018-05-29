FBI Atlanta Field Office Announces the Line of Duty Death of Our Special Agent in Charge David J. LeValley

Atlanta FBI Press Release:

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the FBI Atlanta Field Office announces the line of duty death of our Special Agent in Charge (SAC) David J. LeValley. SAC LeValley made the ultimate sacrifice on May 26, 2018.

Mr. LeValley has served as the special agent in charge of the Atlanta Division since November 2016. He previously served as the SAC of the Criminal and Cyber Division at the Washington Field Office (WFO).

Mr. LeValley entered on duty as a special agent with the FBI in 1996 and was assigned to the New York Division. He was called to serve his country following the attacks on 9/11 at the World Trade Center, where he spent several weeks being exposed to many contaminants. Dave died in the line of duty as a direct result of his work at the World Trade Center.

Mr. LeValley’s death is a great loss to the entire FBI, but particularly to his family, the FBI Atlanta Division, and the Atlanta community. We are honored to have served beside him and are grateful for his leadership and sacrifice.