Tallahassee – Florida A&M University renews their rivalry with Southern University starting in 2019.

These two teams last met in 2012 and have played each other 60 times, starting in 1946.

FAMU will host in 2019 and Southern will host in 2020.

FAMU holds the series lead 33-26-1 against Southern.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/FAMU-renews-football-rivalry-with-Southern-University-481534551.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun