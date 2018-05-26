Entries Still Available For Upcoming GAGP Events

GAGP Release:

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has limited entries remaining for upcoming June events. Golfers interested in playing in the following events should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com before deadline dates.

June 13 Michelob Ultra Blitz Lakes At Laura Walker Waycross, Ga. Entry deadline June 6, 2018. Entry Fee $12.00 Golf/Cart $27.00 Seniors $30.00 Non-Seniors 100% of field paid out in prizes with maximum value of $720.00 Skins game and closest to pin contest.

June 15 12 Noon Skins-Pins & Gin Francis Lake GC Lake Park Ga Entry deadline June 8, 2018 Entry fee $20.00 Golf/Cart $27.00 seniors $30.00 Non- Seniors. Maximum skins pot $720.00 Maximum closest to pin $360.00. 50/50 and Gin door prize drawing $5.00 per ticket 5 for $20.00

June 23-24 GAGP Amateur Open Country Oaks GC Thomasville, Ga. Entry deadline June 9, 2018 36 holes net stroke play. Entry fee $100.00 includes golf/cart range balls, prizes and awards

June 29 GAGP Cash & Dash Circle Stone CC Adel Ga. Choice of 18 holes individual stroke play (Gross) or 18 holes (Net) winner takes all. Maximum prize $720.00. Entry deadline June 15. Entry-Fee $15.00 Golf/Cart $26.00 optional skins game and closest to pin contest.

The GAGP is seeking sponsorship from individuals, golf courses and local businesses supporting Amateur and Junior golf and the 2018 Golf Fest. Contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com

Golf Fest 2018 is 72 days away. Golfers will have a choice of 8 play dates at 8 different courses beginning August 3 at Arrow Head Pointe GC August 10 Highland Walk GC August 17 Creek at Hard Labor, August 24 Georgia Veterans GC August 31 Brazell Creek GC September 7 Little Ocmulgee September 14 Lakes At Laura Walker September 21 Meadow Links GC and finishing October 6 Golf Fest Championship at Georgia Veterans Memorial GC Deadline for any play date is July 7.

