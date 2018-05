Eight People Killed in Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

ATLANTA- Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period resulted in 8 traffic deaths. The 78-hour holiday period began Fri., May 25, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 474 traffic crashes that resulted in 268 injuries. Troopers also investigated 4 fatal crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Fulton, Wayne, and Chatam counties. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Cherokee Co. S/O, Cobb Co. PD, Columbus PD, and Thomaston PD.

In addition to crash investigations, State Troopers arrested 300 people for driving under the influence.

Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Count

6 p.m. Fri., May 25 – 11:59 p.m. Mon., May 28

78-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 3 Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 5 Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 8

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total Fatalities Troop A Cherokee Co. S/O 1 Troop B Troop C CIU; Cobb Co. PD (2) 3 Troop D Thomaston PD; Columbus PD 2 Troop E Troop F Troop G Troop H Troop I GSP Brunswick; GSP Rincon 2