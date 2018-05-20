Edventure Camp at Wiregrass Tech

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta – Parents may register students for Wiregrass’ Edventure Camp happening this June at the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Technical College. The camp will be open for students in grades 5th – 12th grades.

The Edventure Camp will be held June 5 – 7 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The cost of the camp is $70 and includes all class materials, drinks, and snacks for two breaks a day. There is a $10 discount for multiple siblings after the first enrollment. The camp provides fun activities for the students while exploring some of Wiregrass’ programs like Culinary Arts, Pharmacy Tech, Web Design, Horticulture, Esthetics, and Auto Collison Repair.

To register your child visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Wiregrass Edventure Camp- Valdosta Campus. For more information, or to enroll multiple siblings call (229)333-2122. For information about Wiregrass visit www.wiregrass.edu