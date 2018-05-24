Early Dismissal Times for Lowndes County and Valdosta City Schools

Lowndes County Schools:

Friday, May 25, is the last day of school for the 2017-2018 school year. We will also have early dismissal.

11:30 – The 1st load of elementary students and car riders will be dismissed

– The 1st load of elementary students and car riders will be dismissed 12:00 – The 2nd load of elementary students will be dismissed

– The 2nd load of elementary students will be dismissed 12:00 – Lowndes High School and Lowndes Alternative School students will be dismissed

– Lowndes High School and Lowndes Alternative School students will be dismissed 12:30 – Middle school students will be dismissed

Prime Time will not be offered on the school campuses on Friday.

Valdosta City Schools:

Valdosta City Schools will have early dismissal on Friday, May 25, the last day of school. The following dismissal schedule will be followed:

Valdosta High School – 12:00 pm

Elementary Schools – 12:30 pm

Middle Schools – 1:00 pm

VECA – 12:00 pm

HLC – 12:00 pm

Each school is responsible for notifying parents about their early dismissal procedures as it relates to car riders, walkers, etc. If parents have questions, they are encouraged to reach out to their student’s school(s).

Thanks for another fantastic school year, we are already looking forward to August 8 .